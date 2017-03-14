× A cold start, then milder weather on the way

Chicago’s snow on Monday and Tuesday is a reminder that our March weather varies between wintry, and on occasion, summery conditions. It was five years ago that Chicago experienced summer in March. The city recorded nine consecutive days of record high temperatures from March 14-22, with temperatures in the 80s on eight of those days. A peak reading of 87 degrees occurred March 21.

Temperatures over the coming seven days start on the cold side, with readings running 16 degrees below normal Wednesday (a high of 30 is forecast), but climbing to 12 degrees above normal on the 20th (with a high of 60 expected). Precipitation is forecast to be light through the next seven days, occurring as a little rain or snow Thursday night and Friday morning, and showers next Monday.