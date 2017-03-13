Your Money Matters: Spring cleaning tips for your resume

Tom Gimbel

LaSalle Network

200 N. LaSalle Street

Suite 2500

Chicago

(312) 419-1700

thelasallenetwork.com/

Tips:

Your resume isn’t just the piece of paper you give to hiring managers anymore. It includes your LinkedIn and online social media presence, so make sure everything is up to date and you don’t have anything up on social media that you wouldn’t want a hiring manager to see.

Don’t include software skills if they’re outdated. If you still have Microsoft PowerPoint or Excel on your resume, get rid of it. Those softwares are a given now, so only include programs/software that is truly a differentiator.

Tailor your resume for each job you’re applying for. Avoid using a one size fits all resume. Your resume should reflect the job you’re applying and be different for each position based on the job description.

Put the most important information in the top third. The first part of a resume that hiring managers and recruiters will see is the top third when they open it up in their email, so make sure the most important and relevant information is there.

Get rid of the objective part. If it’s been awhile since you’ve been on the job market, your resume may still include the objective portion at the top. Get rid of it. Hiring managers don’t pay attention to this and it takes up valuable space that you could be using to talk about your qualifications.