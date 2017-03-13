× WGN-TV TO AIR NEWS SERIES & SPECIAL “HIJACKED – THE OPIOID ADDICTION CRISIS”

CHICAGO – March 13, 2017 — This week, Chicago’s Very Own WGN News’ Medical Watch reporter Dina Bair will present a four-part series titled “ ‘Hijacked – The Opioid Addiction Crisis.” The series will air in WGN News at Nine and WGN Midday News.

The half-hour compilation special, “Hijacked – The Opioid Addiction Crisis,” will air on WGN-TV on Sunday, April 9 at 6pm CT, with an encore on Sunday, April 16 at 12 noon CT on CLTV.

Featured stories include:

· A young father who struggles every day from opioid addiction and a scientist who describes and explains the effects the addictive drug has on the brain.

· A young girl who had no idea the effect opioids would have on her body as well as its tragic effects.

· Addiction experts explain the problem of over-prescribing opioids. For many, addiction starts in their own medicine cabinets. Two patients with substance abuse disorder, one a doctor, share their stories with WGN.

· Opioid drug trafficking, the efforts of border patrol agents at the largest U.S. point of entry, and how heroin, fentanyl and other dangerous substances spider web across the country and to the Chicago area.

