Snow showers spreading across much of the metro area.

…A lake effect snow warning remains in effect until 4 PM Tuesday for Lake, DuPage, and Cook counties…

…A lake snow advisory goes into effect at 10 PM this evening and continues until 4 PM Tuesday for Will county…

…A lake snow advisory for Lake county IN goes into effect at 4 AM Tuesday, and continues until 1 AM Wednesday…

Snow showers have increased in coverage, and will continue across much of northeast Illinois overnight, and into Tuesday morning.

Radar imagery courtesy of College of Du Page.

Snowfall will vary widely, possibly reaching 2 inches/hour in localized, heavier squalls. Visibility in more intense snow bands will change quickly, lowering to near zero at times, so be alert while driving.