Rep Gutierrez leads Chicago immigration office sit-in

CHICAGO — U.S. Rep. Luis Gutierrez lead a sit-in at a federal immigration office in Chicago.

Among other things, the Illinois Democrat was asking immigration officials not to conduct raids and reverse a years-old deportation decision on a Mexican immigrant in the country without legal permission. Francisca Lino is married to a U.S. citizen and four of her six children are U.S. citizens.

The congressman has been arrested for civil disobedience related to immigration reform before, including at a 2013 rally in Washington.

A U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement spokeswoman didn't return a request for comment.

Gutierrez says he scheduled Monday's sit-in because he was blocked last month from meeting with ICE Acting Director Thomas Homan.