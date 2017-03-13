× Police investigate thousands of tips one month into Delphi murder investigation

DELPHI, Ind. — Investigators searching for the man who murdered two teenagers one month ago today say they have several persons of interest in the case but no arrests have been made.

Libby German and Abigail Williams were murdered in a wooded area near Delphi, Indiana.

Authorities received more than 13,000 tips after releasing a picture of the suspect taken from one of the girl’s cell phones.

70 search warrants and subpoenas have been served and the probation status of dozens of sex offenders have been reviewed.

A reward for information has grown to more than $200,000.