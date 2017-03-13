More snow expected in some areas tonight

There was no shortage of spinouts, snow blowers and plows Monday as Chicago deals with the biggest snow fall of the year.

And there’s more snow headed our way tonight.

Some areas are expected to get several more inches on the ground.

The Lake-effect Snow Warning calling for the possibility of 5 to 10-inches of snow due to northeast winds over Lake Michigan developing plumes of snow that will move inland over Lake, Cook and DuPage Counties in Illinois remains in effect until 4 p.m. Tuesday.

In Addition the Chicago National Weather Service Forecast Office has also issued a Lake-effect Snow Advisory for Will County in Illinois and Lake County in Indiana from 4 a.m. Tuesday until 1 a.m. Wednesday. There is a possibility of 3 to 6-inches additional snow from lake-effect plumes carried by north to northeast winds off of Lake Michigan during that time period. Porter County, Indiana might have to be added to the Advisory Tuesday.

