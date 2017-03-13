× Lake effect snow warning issued for NW Indiana.

The lake snow advisory for Lake county Indiana has been upgraded to a lake snow warning. The warning is in effect from 4 AM Tuesday, until 1 AM Wednesday. New snow accumulations of 6 to 10inches are expected, with localized, higher amounts possible.

Elsewhere, a lake snow warning continues in effect for Lake, DuPage, and Cook counties until 4 PM Tuesday, and a lake snow advisory is in effect for Will county until 4 PM Tuesday.

Bands of lake snow will continue to spread across northeast Illinois overnight, and into Tuesday. The most organized snow band has been impacting Lake county, IL, with heavy snow at Waukegan reducing visibilities to 1/4 mile or less. Heavier bands will be migrating south and east with time, eventually overspreading the city during the overnight hours, before reaching Lake county Indiana during the pre-dawn hours.

Radar imagery courtesy of College of Du Page.

The more intense snow bands will be capable of producing snowfall rates of 2 in/hr and near zero visibilities.