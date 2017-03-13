× Lake-effect Snow Warning for Lake, Cook and DuPage Counties this evening through the overnight hours into Tuesday – Winter Weather Advisory for the Chicago area ends at 1PM CDT this afternoon

The Chicago National Weather Service Forecast Office has upgraded a Lake-effect Snow Watch into a Lake Effect Snow Warning (dark-green-shaded counties on the highlighted map above) for Lake, Cook and DuPage Counties in Illinois from 7PM CDT this Monday evening until 4PM CDT Tuesday afternoon calling for bands of snow to develop that could eventually amount to over 6-inches of snow in portions of the warned counties.

As winds shift more northeasterly and strengthen, the lake-effect snow will begin this evening, bringing snow plumes off Lake Michigan inland primarily into Lake, Cook and DuPage Counties. With time, actually associated with the deepening Nor’easter low pressure system moving north up the northeast U.S. coastline, winds will become more northerly riding the length of Lake Michigan, steering the lake plumes into northern Will and eventually Lake and Porter Counties in Indiana later Tuesday.

The Winter Weather Advisory for 3 to 6-inches of snow across the Chicago area ends at 1PM CDT this Monday afternoon.

Snowfall totals thus-far have ranged from 1 to 2-inches at many locations to 5-inch-plus totals in Lake County, Illinois. Highest totals reported so far are 5.5-inches at Waukegan and 5.1-inches at Gurnee in Lake County and 4.8-inches at Bull Valley and 4.7-inches at Wonder Lake in McHenry County.