Lake effect snow band approaching the far north suburbs

Radar shows a plume of moderate to heavy lake effect snow showers extending southwestward from near Racine, WI to near Rockford, IL. This band is expected to continue shifting southward, and will enter Lake, McHenry, and northern Kane, DeKalb, and Cook counties from 7:15 through 9 PM. Expect reduced visibilities and snowfall rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour, especially near Lake Michigan.

Radar image courtesy of College of Du Page.

A lake snow warning remains in effect for Lake, DuPage, and Cook counties until 4 PM Tuesday.