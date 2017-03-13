Giant murals bring life and color to downtown Chicago

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Giant murals are bringing life and color to downtown Chicago.

They’re so big, WGN’s Sarah Jindra spotted them from SkyCam9.

The murals are located in what is called the Wabash Arts Corridor in the South Loop.

Almost 40 murals have gone up in the last three years here thanks to Columbia College’s Wabash Arts Corridor Initiative.

Initially, project participats went door to door to local buildings asking to paint. Now building owners are coming to them and even commissioning some of the work.

Artists from across the world are chosen to leave their mark on Chicago, even if it’s not a permanent one.

Columbia College says this fall, about 15 new large scale murals to will pop up in the Wabash Arts Corridor.

The whole goal is to promote the use of public space as a living urban canvas.​

A look at all the pieces of art along the Wabash Arts Corridor website: http://wabashartscorridor.org/