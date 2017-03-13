Former Bears linebacker Lance Briggs talks about life after football

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Lance Briggs is one of the greatest linebackers in Bears history, but now he's focusing on raising awareness for football-related brain injuries. Briggs' latest project on the sports-focused social media platform, Sqor, shares the story of the toll his 12-year playing career has taken and what he's doing to stay healthy. You can see his work at Sqor.com/timeofmylife or download the Sqor app on your smartphone.