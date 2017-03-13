Flurries and cold start the work week
-
Cold air returns later this week
-
Cold air blows in for remainder of the week
-
Rough start to winter with lots of snow and now arctic cold
-
Mild weekend gives way to wet, cold start of the new year
-
Cold weekend to be followed by mild week and a warm up
-
-
7-day forecast: Cold week, formidable snow possible next weekend
-
Cold … and getting colder
-
Dip in temps brings chance for flurries
-
Chance of flurries this weekend
-
Dangerous wind chill, blowing snow part of Winter Weather Advisory
-
-
7-day forecast: Cold and flurries show winter is here
-
Snow expected in Chicagoland Sunday
-
Colder with clouds and flurries the next few days