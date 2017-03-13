DePaul women earn 15th straight NCAA appearance

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - It wasn't a question of if, but where DePaul would play in the NCAA tournament.

The Blue Demons 15th straight trip to the Big Dance takes them to Starkville, where they'll be a No. 7 seed.

It's a somewhat surprising draw for Doug Bruno's squad considering they finished the year as Big East regular season champs with a 26-7 overall record.

They'll get Northern Iowa first with regional host Mississippi State most likely awaiting the winner in round two.

The Panthers come in with a 24-8 record and a second place finish in the Missouri Valley Conference.