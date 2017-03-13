Creative Services Street Team Internship

Posted 2:04 PM, March 13, 2017, by

Responsibilities: Interact with audience and event attendees at area festivals, events, and transit hubs. Team members will work together as a group to distribute marketing materials and giveaways that promote WGN-TV and CLTV newscasts and programs. Will be help promote WGN and CLTV to gain viewers and build the brands.

Internship Eligibility

  • Must be 18 or older and a registered student in good standing at an accredited college or university.
  • Must be able to work the hours required by the department.
  • Students can receive university or college credit for participating in this program but need to handle the paperwork involved.

Hours: TBD, will be working some weekends.

Internship Session: Summer (12-14 Weeks – Deadline to Apply – April 1st)

Equal Opportunity Employer

If interested, send resume and cover letter to:

WGN-TV Human Resources Department

2501 W. Bradley Place

Chicago, IL 60618

Fax:  773-528-1387