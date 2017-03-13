× Bulls Game Notes For Monday @ Charlotte

* The Bulls and Hornets have split their two meetings this season, with each team winning at home. The Hornets have won the last four contests in Charlotte, outscoring Chicago by an average of 16.0 points per game (110.5-94.5).

* Chicago lost in Boston yesterday 100-80, dropping its fifth consecutive game. That is their longest losing streak this season, and they haven’t lost six straight games since the 2009-10 season.

* The Bulls scored just nine points in the first quarter yesterday, and 26 in the first half. Both totals are Chicago’s lowest in a quarter and half, respectively, this season. The Bulls are averaging 90.8 points per game this month, 6.9 fewer than the next closest teams (Pacers and Raptors).

* Jimmy Butler is averaging 39.0 points per game against the Hornets in two games this season, including a 52-point game against Charlotte on January 2.

* Charlotte lost in overtime to New Orleans on Saturday, 125-122. The Hornets shot 45.1 percent from the field (46/102) and allowed the Pelicans to shoot 50.5 percent (50/99). Charlotte is shooting 45.8 percent this month and allowing its opponents to shoot 47.6 percent. Both marks are the highest for the team in a month (combining October and November) this season.

* Marvin Williams is one of eight players averaging 15.0 points and 10.0 rebounds per game while shooting at least 50 percent in the month of March (minimum 50 FGA).