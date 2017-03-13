Dear Tom,

Are the effects of global warming being felt in Antarctica?



Will Fransisco,

Chicago

Dear Will,

Yes. The Earth’s polar regions (both in the Arctic and Antarctic) have experienced, and are continuing to experience, more rapid warming than in other regions of the world. On March 24, 2015, an Argentine research base, Experanza, near the northern tip of the Antarctic Peninsula, set a heat record of 63.5 degrees. This was reported by the United Nations weather agency on March 1 after a thorough review of all information. The heat record for the broad Antarctic region, defined as anywhere south of 60 degrees south latitude, is 67.6 degrees on January 30, 1982, on Signy Island in the South Atlantic. In interior Antarctica, the highest reading at the South Pole station is 9.9 degrees on December 25, 2011. The world record low: -128.6 at Vostok Station, also in the interior, on July 21, 1983.