CHICAGO -- One person was killed and six others injured in a crash on the Eisenhower Expressway.

It happened shortly before 10 p.m. Sunday in the east bound lanes of the expressway near Damen.

Authorities say a vehicle being chased by police hit another vehicle, causing one of them to flip over.

The person killed in the crash was inside the vehicle being chased by police.

The other victims were taken to the hospital, some of them in critical condition.