When does Chicago's normal low rise above freezing?

Dear Tom,

Mild highs sound great, but they often follow frosty overnight lows. When does the day’s normal low rise above freezing?

— Ron, Woodridge

Dear Ron,

Based on the latest climate normals, derived from 1981-2010 data, Chicago’s normal low temperature remains at or below freezing for 131 days, from Nov. 16-March 26 — 36 percent of the year.

After rising to 33 degrees on March 27, the daily normal low steadily rises to 44 degrees by May 1, 53 degrees by June 1 and 63 degrees by July 1, peaking at a year’s high of 64 degrees for an extended period from July 7-Aug. 13.

Beyond that, there follows a steady decline through the rest of the year until falling back to 32 degrees on Nov. 16.

The year’s lowest normal temperature is 16 degrees, occurring during the period from Jan. 11-27.