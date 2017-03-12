UIC’s Steve McClain breaks down the 2017 NCAA Tournament brackets on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - After months of play and nearly as much speculation, the 68 teams that will compete for the NCAA Division I Men's Basketball title have been decided.

Selection Sunday, like usual, brought some of the expected and unexpected to college basketball fans and locally it gave us a bit of history.

Northwestern made the field for the very first time but they were the only team from the state to get in, as Illinois State got denied.

Steve McClain hopes one day to be at an NCAA Tournament selection show party with his UIC Flames. But since his team wasn't in consideration for the "Big Dance," the coach took some time to break down the brackets on Sports Feed with Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman.

