Sunday Brunch: Corned Beef Hash

Posted 9:24 AM, March 12, 2017, by

Kanela Breakfast Club Executive Chef Don Penza shared his recipe for Corned Beef Hash.

Corned Beef Hash

Brine for Corned Beef Recipe

Ingredients:

1 15lb brisket

2 qts water

1 C kosher salt

4 TBL Sugar

5 Each garlic cloves

1 C pickling spice mixture of dill, mustard seed, bay leaf, cinnamon, red pepper flakes (This contains: 5 TBL Dried Dill, 4 TBL mustard Seed, 2 TBL Cinnamon, 2 TBL Red Pepper flakes  and 3 TBL Black Peppercorn)

Method:

  1. Combine brine ingredients in a pot, bring to a boil and then cool.
  2. Submerge the corned beef brisket in the brine for about 7 days.
  3. After the 7th day, remove the brisket from the brine and rinse it.
  4. Set the brisket in a large pan and cover it about half way with a simmering liquid that consists of the pickling spice. Simmer it covered for about 3 to 4 hours at about 300*F.
  5. After the brisket is brined and braised, it’s diced and portioned for the Corned Beef Hash skillet.

Corned Beef Hash Recipe

Ingredients:

1 oz caramelized onions

3 oz Brussels sprouts

5 oz potatoes

4 oz corned beef

2 sunny side eggs

Method:

  1. In a hot skillet with oil, sauté the potatoes, onions, Brussels sprouts, and corned beef until vegetables are soft and browned.
  2. In a separate pan, cook the eggs sunny side up, to the point where the yolks are still liquid.
  3. Gently place the eggs on top of the hash in the hot skillet and serve.

 

 