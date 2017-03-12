Sunday Brunch: Corned Beef Hash

Kanela Breakfast Club Executive Chef Don Penza shared his recipe for Corned Beef Hash.
Corned Beef Hash
Brine for Corned Beef Recipe
Ingredients:
1 15lb brisket
2 qts water
1 C kosher salt
4 TBL Sugar
5 Each garlic cloves
1 C pickling spice mixture of dill, mustard seed, bay leaf, cinnamon, red pepper flakes (This contains: 5 TBL Dried Dill, 4 TBL mustard Seed, 2 TBL Cinnamon, 2 TBL Red Pepper flakes and 3 TBL Black Peppercorn)
Method:
- Combine brine ingredients in a pot, bring to a boil and then cool.
- Submerge the corned beef brisket in the brine for about 7 days.
- After the 7th day, remove the brisket from the brine and rinse it.
- Set the brisket in a large pan and cover it about half way with a simmering liquid that consists of the pickling spice. Simmer it covered for about 3 to 4 hours at about 300*F.
- After the brisket is brined and braised, it’s diced and portioned for the Corned Beef Hash skillet.
Corned Beef Hash Recipe
Ingredients:
1 oz caramelized onions
3 oz Brussels sprouts
5 oz potatoes
4 oz corned beef
2 sunny side eggs
Method:
- In a hot skillet with oil, sauté the potatoes, onions, Brussels sprouts, and corned beef until vegetables are soft and browned.
- In a separate pan, cook the eggs sunny side up, to the point where the yolks are still liquid.
- Gently place the eggs on top of the hash in the hot skillet and serve.