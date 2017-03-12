Snow plow drivers are excited for the first storm in months

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FRANKLIN PARK, Ill. -- Maybe we shouldn’t complain too loud, it has been two months since we’ve seen a measurable snowfall.

You may think usually this late into the season people like Steve Golyzniak with Trovar the Snow Professionals may get sick of seeing snow, but think again, “When you see snow in the forecast do you get excited absolutely. This is what drives our business we have 5 to 6 months that’s our season.

In the next few hours they’ll deploy 1500 pieces of snow removing equipment in three states. Trovar has already been out pre-treating a number of roads.