Snow: here’s the latest forecast

Chicago, Ill. - Snow is moving into the area tonight. By 7:00 Monday morning you can expect 2.5" to be on the ground. The snow will continue to fall throughout the day leaving a total of 2-5" by Monday night.
Monday night, localized, heavy lake effect snow squalls could develop with 8"+ totals likely in spots downwind of Lake Michigan.
Important to note that the heavy lake effect snow squalls will be localized, not everyone will see them. Portions of Lake (IL), Cook, and DuPage Counties appear to be at greatest risk for the "lake snow" phase of the storm Monday night into Tuesday.
The NWS has issued a Lake Effect Snow Watch for portions of NE Illinois, including the city of Chicago for Monday night into Tuesday.