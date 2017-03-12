Snow: here’s the latest forecast

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Chicago, Ill. - Snow is moving into the area tonight. By 7:00 Monday morning you can expect 2.5" to be on the ground. The snow will continue to fall throughout the day leaving a total of 2-5" by Monday night.

Monday night, localized, heavy lake effect snow squalls could develop with 8"+ totals likely in spots downwind of Lake Michigan.

‪Important to note that the heavy lake effect snow squalls will be localized, not everyone will see them. ‪Portions of Lake (IL), Cook, and DuPage Counties appear to be at greatest risk for the "lake snow" phase of the storm Monday night into Tuesday. ‪

The NWS has issued a Lake Effect Snow Watch for portions of NE Illinois, including the city of Chicago for Monday night into Tuesday.