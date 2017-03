× Plainfield teachers make music video to get students excited about tests

PLAINFIELD, Ill. — Students hate tests, but love when their teachers do something trendy and cool.

That’s what teachers at Freedom Elementary School in Plainfield were counting on, when they made a music video for their students.

They channeled Bruno Mars and his hit song “24 Magic”, in an effort to get students pumped up for standardized testing taking place this week.

