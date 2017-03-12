One person is dead, two others injured in North Side shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - Three men were shot on Chicago's North Side overnight and one of those men died from his injuries.

It happened at about 12:30 a.m. in the 6300 block of North Broadway Avenue in the Edgewater neighborhood. Police say two men were shot after they stepped off a party bus that had pulled over and stopped near a Dunkin Donuts.

Someone pulled up in a dark-colored SUV and fired several shots. Witnesses say they heard 4-5 shots.

A 27-year-old man was shot in the head and was taken to Saint Francis Hospital in Evanston, where he was pronounced dead. A 32-year-old man was shot in the leg and taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A third victim, a 22-year-old man, was driven to a hospital on Chicago's Northwest Side with a gunshot wound to the torso. Investigators later determined he was shot while riding in the back seat of a car while it drove near the crime scene on North Broadway Avenue. That victim was transferred to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in critical condition. No one is in custody.