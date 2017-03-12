× Highest probability of heavy snow just to the west and north of the Chicago area

According to the latest National Weather Prediction Center heavy snow forecast analysis (headlined map above depicting the probability of 4-inches or more snowfall between 7PM CDT this Sunday evening and 7PM CDT Monday evening), most of the Chicago area is encircled by a green line depicting the probability of 4-inches or more snowfall here in the coming winter storm lies between 40 and 70%. The highest probability (better than 70% – encircled by a red line) of 4-inches or more during that period lies just to the north across southern Wisconsin and west over northwest Illinois into eastern Iowa.

A center of low pressure will move east-southeast out of Northeast Nebraska this Sunday evening, tracking through southwestern Iowa tonight, crossing southern Illinois into southern Indiana Monday (see low pressure forecast map below). Snow will fall to the north of this storm track during the next 24 to 36 hours with the low pressure eventually merging with the “Nor’easter” moving north up the east coast of the U.S.