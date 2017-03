CHICAGO – John Hayden is officially a Chicago Blackhawk.

Hayden agreed to terms on a two-year deal with the organization that runs through the 2017-18 season.

The 22-year-old Connecticut native is coming off his best year at Yale, posting career highs in goals, assists and points.

Hayden captained the Bulldogs in his senior season and finished his tenure in New Haven with a combined 50 goals and 41 assists in 127 games.

The Blackhawks originally drafted Hayden with 74th overall pick in 2013.