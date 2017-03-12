Ballroom dancer cuts a rug at the age of 103

MURRAY, Utah — A ballroom dancer in Utah definitely knows how to get down and boogie; after all, he’s been cutting a rug for close to a century.

Karl Tinggaard is waltzing well into his second century. Two weeks ago he turned 103 years old. Karl was born in Denmark on February 27, 1914, five months before World War I began.

“I’m just an ordinary man whose had a long wonderful life. I can’t remember one year in my life that was not wonderful,” Tinggaard said.

Every Thursday night, Karl whirls around the floor at the Murray Heritage Center senior dance with a variety of partners. Karl says he learned the steps as a young boy in Denmark nearly 100 years ago.

Karl outlived his wife of 55 years and their daughter, plus a couple of his regular dance partners. Still, he tells jokes with the same ease that he foxtrots. For Karl, laughter really is the best medicine.

“For every minute you laugh you extend your life one hour and I’m laughing a lot,” Tinggaard said.

How long will he keep tearing up the floor?

“Until i fall over. Until i simply can’t do it anymore,” he said.