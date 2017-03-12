× 10PM CDT Update/discussion on developing Winter Weather Advisory/Lake-Effect Snow Watch…

The Winter Weather Advisory for the entire Chicago area calling for 3 to 6-inches of snow during the next 12 hours remains in effect. Indications are that the initial heavy snow across the Chicago area will occur later this Sunday night into Monday forenoon, making for a slow and hazardous Monday morning commute – snow could be coming down as much as an inch/hour at times, making it difficult to keep roads clear and extending drive times significantly.

It now appears that the snow will let up during Monday afternoon, as the center of low pressure passes south of us through southern Illinois into southern Indiana. By early Monday evening winds will become northeasterly in our area, as the low pressure draws away to east up the Ohio River Valley into southern Ohio, eventually to merge with the “nor’easter” maneuvering north up the east coast with a strong winter storm in prospect for New England later Tuesday, Tuesday night and Wednesday.

Once winds strengthen out of the northeast here, we can expect accumulating Lake-Effect snow to rapidly develop in Lake, Cook and DuPage Counties, IL and a Lake-Effect Snow Watch has been issued covering those counties from Monday evening to Tuesday afternoon. Additional accumulations of up to 6-inches could occur in at least parts of these counties during this interval, making for very hazardous driving conditions Monday night into the Tuesday morning commute in Lake, Cook and DuPage Counties.

As the “nor’easter” intensifies along the northeastern U.S. coastline, winds here will become more northerly, possibly shifting the lake-effect snow impact away from the Illinois Lake Michigan shoreline to the northwest Indiana lakeshore inland into northern Will County, IL and Lake and Porter Counties Indiana later Tuesday-Tuesday night.