× Winter Weather Advisory covering most of the Chicago area for 3 to 6-inches of snow Late Sunday night through Monday night

The Chicago National Weather Service Forecast Office has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for most of the Chicago area (purple-shaded area on the highlighted map above), calling for 3 to 6-inches of snow, starting before midnight Sunday night and continuing through Monday and much of the overnight hours Monday night. Additional lake-effect snowfall is expected Tuesday over Chicago and other area counties adjacent to or downwind of Lake Michigan. The Winter Weather Advisory for heavy snow will extend north into southern Wisconsin – west into western Illinois and Iowa, east into Indiana with snow tapering off the farther south you go into central Illinois/Indiana.

The storm system impacting our area will be approaching from the northwest Sunday, moving through the area Monday, with snow slowly ending from the west Later Monday night – delayed somewhat in eastern portions adjacent to Lake Michigan due to anticipated easterly winds and lake-effect snowfall Tuesday. As a result driving conditions will be impacted significantly, especially during the morning and evening commute Monday as well as the Tuesday morning commute and individuals anticipating travel should make plans for slow/potentially hazardous driving during this extended period of snowfall.