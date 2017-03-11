Teenage girl injured in Logan Square double shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- A teenage girl and a 22-year-old man were shot behind a Logan Square home Saturday afternoon.

Neighbors say four or five shots rang out just after 3 p.m. Saturday. When the shooting stopped, the man was hit in the buttocks, and the 17-year-old girl was hit in the stomach.

Both are recovering in Illinois Masonic Hospital and are expected to survive.

9-year-old Damaris Lopez told WGN, with her mother's permission, that she not only heard the screams and the shots, but also cars traveling up and down the 4300 block of west McLean.

"There was like cars like someone was chasing someone--so you heard a lot of cars moving very quickly screeching tires that sort of thing yeah," Lopez said.

Police say the two were walking when someone came up to them with gun and opened fire. Another witness who wished not to be identified told WGN they saw three people running away after the shots were fired, but he didn't see if anyone was holding a gun. He also saw what could have been the getaway car.

Another witness told WGN off-camera that the three people who were running knew the victims. Police have no one in custody.