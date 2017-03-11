× Has April ever turned out to be the snowiest month of a snow season?

Dear Tom,

— Bianca D., Woodridge

Dear Bianca,

It has, but it has happened only once since the city’s snow records began in the winter of 1884-85. That occurred at the end of the 1937-38 snow season, when April’s

13.6 inches marked a high point for the season.

Through the end of March, there had been only 20.6 inches of snow, and with an incredibly mild back half of March, with 11 days in the 60s and 70s, it appeared that the snow season was over.

Colder air moved in as April opened, and the city was hit by two major snowstorms, 9.1 inches on April 5 and 6 quickly followed by 4.5 inches on April 8.

Those late-season snowfalls elevated the season’s total to 34.2 inches, with 40 percent of it falling in April.