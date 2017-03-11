× Five hospitalized after carbon monoxide leak

CHICAGO, Ill,– Three children and two adults were rushed to hospitals after a carbon monoxide leak on Chicago’s west side.

The leak was first reported just before three this afternoon in the 49 hundred block of West Congress Parkway.

The three children were taken to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood in serious to critical condition. A relative tells WGN all three are expected to live.

One of the adults was also taken to Loyola, the other was transported to Loretto hospital in fair to serious condition.

Fire officials are still investigating the cause of the leak.