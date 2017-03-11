Bears continue free agent spending spree

LAKE FOREST, Ill. – New faces keep rolling into Halas Hall as the Bears try to beef up their roster.

Former Jaguars cornerback Prince Amukamara made his signing official today, inking a one-year deal reportedly worth $7 million, guaranteed.

The Bears bolstered their back end even more a few hours later by adding former Cardinals defensive back Marcus Cooper to the mix on a three-year deal.

All smiles at Halas Hall today as @PrinceAmukamara and @Mr_Cooper860 put pen to paper. pic.twitter.com/5sTtQjNRzh — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) March 12, 2017

Cooper set career highs in games played, tackles and interceptions last year in Arizona.

According to multiple reports, the team also agreed to terms with former Titans wide receiver Kendall Wright and former Redskins tackle Tom Compton.

#Bears agreed to terms on a one-year deal worth up to $4m with WR Kendall Wright, source said. — Adam Caplan (@caplannfl) March 12, 2017