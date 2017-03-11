Bat expert Rob Mies brought bats into the WGN-TV studios. Mies is co-founder and the Executive Director of the Organization for Bat Convervation.
Bat expert brings bats into the studio
-
White Sox Glendale Journal: Yoan Moncada – and his son Robinson – are getting attention this spring
-
Minnesota Wild apologize after mascot ‘beats’ Tommy Hawk with a bat in sketch
-
Sea of Cubbie blue at annual fan convention
-
Family, activists mark anniversary of controversial police killings
-
Jason Heyward’s first spring training hit is a home run
-
-
Principal has head shaved to show support for bullied student
-
Officer in fatal shooting of Quintonio LeGrier, Bettie Jones will not face charges
-
Pablo Sandoval, once MLB’s belt-busting ‘Panda,’ shows off dramatic weight loss
-
Cubs agree to trade Jorge Soler for Royals closer Wade Davis: report
-
Cubs-themed holiday gift ideas
-
-
WGN News & TV Commercial Bloopers from the 70’s!
-
911 operators complete new training
-
Watch Hall of Fame pitcher Greg Maddux pull a prank on Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant