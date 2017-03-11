2 teen girls, man fatally shot inside St. Charles condo

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. CHARLES, Ill. -- Police have been working through the night processing the scene where three people were shot to death, and a fourth person was injured.

The shooting happened just after 5 p.m. Friday, inside a luxury condo in the 400 block of South First Street.

Police say it is too early in the investigation to speculate what happened.

But, they are not looking for a shooter and do not believe the public is in danger.

Two teenage girls and a man were killed.

A woman was transported to the hospital for a gunshot wound.

Police say they were the only ones inside the condo.

The victims have not been identified. But, a memorial outside the condominium has signs paying tribute to Tiffany and Brittany.

Neighbors also indicated the girls were sisters.

Police could not say if there have been any prior incidents at the residence.

This story is still developing, check back for updates.