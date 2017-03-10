Reports: Bears signing former first round pick Prince Amukamara

LAKE FOREST, Ill. – The Bears appear to have found a cornerback.

According to multiple reports, former Giants and Jaguars corner Prince Amukamara is signing a one-year deal to come to Chicago.

One-year deal for Amukamara in Chicago — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 10, 2017

CB Prince Amukamara is signing with the Chicago Bears, per source. Ex-Giant finds new home after season on Jacksonville #NFLFreeAgency — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) March 10, 2017

Amukamara played 14 games last year in Jacksonville, the second-most since being drafted 19th overall by the Giants in 2011.

The 27-year-old Nebraska alum missed the first two games of the 2016 season with a hamstring injury.

He did not record an interception with Jaguars, but has snagged seven in hia six years in the league.

Amukamara reportedly still needs to make his way to the Windy City to sign the deal before going on vacation.