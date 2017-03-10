Former Bears tight end Martellus Bennett signing with Packers

GREEN BAY, Wisc. – Fresh off his Super Bowl win with the Patriots, former Chicago Bears tight end Martellus Bennett has caught on with an NFC North division foe.

Martellus Bennett turns 30 today. Not a bad day. Gifted Aaron Rodgers. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 10, 2017

Bennett signed with Green Bay Packers today.

Bennett basically broke the news himself, posting a picture of his new green and gold hat on Instagram.

@packers happy birthday me. Lol A post shared by Martellus Bennett (@martellusb) on Mar 10, 2017 at 3:25pm PST

As noted in both posts, Bennett turns 30 today.

The former second round pick has hauled in 403 receptions for 4,287 yards and 30 touchdowns in his nine seasons in the league.

Bennett spent three years in Chicago, during which time he reached the Pro Bowl.