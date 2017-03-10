× Police investigating after boy beaten at suburban middle school

GLENDALE HEIGHTS, Ill. — Police are investigating the beating of a 12-year-old student at Marquardt Middle School in Glendale Heights.

The 6th grader was assaulted by an older student and had to be taken to the emergency room at Glenn Oaks Hospital.

In photos shared by his mother from the emergency room, the boy’s mouth appears to be swollen and his front teeth knocked out.

Glendale Heights police say they expect charges to be filed against the juvenile in this case.

A spokesperson for the district said in a statement to WGN News, “Marquardt School District 15 cannot comment on matters involving individual students. We can, however, say that the safety and security of students is our top priority.”

This is a developing story.