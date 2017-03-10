Polar air mass arrives as weather turns wintry

Sprawling, arctic-source high pressure over central Canada is forecast to continue building southeastward over the weekend, bringing the area its lowest temperatures since early February. By late Friday evening, temperatures had already fallen to around zero across portions of the upper Midwest. As this polar air settles across the area Saturday and Saturday night, daytime temperatures are expected to remain below freezing during the day, running at least 15 degrees below normal. Nighttime readings will dip to the teens. Sunday promises to be a chilly, but tranquil day, with light winds and partial sunshine. The area will remain in polar air as a weather system approaches Sunday night. Snow is forecast to overspread the area, around midnight, producing light accumulations that are likely to impact the Monday morning commute.
