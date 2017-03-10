Plenty to make Irish eyes smiles this weekend in Chicago

CHICAGO -- Chicago celebrates St Patrick's Day this weekend with plenty of events.
WGN's Amy Rutledge has a roundup.
And here are the details.
Dying the Chicago River
9am Saturday March 11th
Best Place to View:
Intersection of Michigan Ave, Wacker Drive and the river
Get Lucky Half Marathon, 14K & 7K
9am Saturday March 11th (1/2 Marathon & 14K) 9:30a 7K
Soldier Field
2017 Chicago St. Patrick’s Day Parade
Noon Saturday March 11th
North down Columbus Drive from Balbo to Monroe
Grandstand Seating – Congress & Columbus
St. Patrick’s Festival
Noon Saturday March 11th – Midnight
Irish American Heritage Center
4626 N Knox Ave. Chicago
Tickets - $15
2017 South Side Irish Parade
Noon Sunday March 12th
103rd & Western to 115th St.
Northwest Side Irish Parade
Noon Sunday March 12th
Begins at Onahan School – 6634 W. Raven runs south down Neola Ave. to Northwest Highway north to Harlem ending at Harlem