Plenty to make Irish eyes smiles this weekend in Chicago

CHICAGO -- Chicago celebrates St Patrick's Day this weekend with plenty of events.

WGN's Amy Rutledge has a roundup.

And here are the details.

Dying the Chicago River

9am Saturday March 11th

Best Place to View:

Intersection of Michigan Ave, Wacker Drive and the river

Get Lucky Half Marathon, 14K & 7K

9am Saturday March 11th (1/2 Marathon & 14K) 9:30a 7K

Soldier Field

2017 Chicago St. Patrick’s Day Parade

Noon Saturday March 11th

North down Columbus Drive from Balbo to Monroe

Grandstand Seating – Congress & Columbus

St. Patrick’s Festival

Noon Saturday March 11th – Midnight

Irish American Heritage Center

4626 N Knox Ave. Chicago

Tickets - $15

2017 South Side Irish Parade

Noon Sunday March 12th

103rd & Western to 115th St.

Northwest Side Irish Parade

Noon Sunday March 12th

Begins at Onahan School – 6634 W. Raven runs south down Neola Ave. to Northwest Highway north to Harlem ending at Harlem