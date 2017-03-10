When will April the giraffe give birth? Animal Adventure Park owner explains the wait

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Jordan Patch, owner of the Animal Adventure Park in Huntsville, New York, joined WGN via phone on Friday to discuss the internet's most talked about giraffe, April.

The park put up a camera to live stream the birth of April's fourth calf in mid February, around the time the calf was expected to be due. The calf has not yet arrived but thousands continue to tune in to the stream to check up on April.

Patch explains to WGN why there's been such a long wait.

He said that they determined the timeline of the delivery based on witnessed mating behavior between April and the male giraffe, Oliver, back in mid October of 2015.

"We suspect that they didn't conceive the first time but maybe in the cycle after that or the cycle after that, which are 17 days apart," says Patch.

They're now basing the due date on April's physical appearance and behavior, which suggests it's the end of pregnancy.

"Everyone's impatient and expects it to be quick but this is mother nature...for the conspiracy theorists out there, we would never jeopardize our business and reputation for a publicity stunt but also I think any educated individual can look at that camera and see the changes from week to week and also see the baby move," says Patch.

To the question of if this long wait could lead to a c-section or breached birth, Patch says that those procedures are usually for domesticated animals. Giraffes are not domesticated, they birth well on their own. The only cause for concern would be in the event the calf's neck was not in the right position as it comes out. The park's vets are ready to intervene and reach in there to figure it out if they have to but beside that, it's a hands off activity.

When asked about the viral response April and the park have received, Patch says, "we've been surprised and overwhelmed, it's resounding positive but you do get the crazies, so it's mix of emotions."

The web cam went up on around February 10th or 11th but 10 days later it went viral. Soon after, some people raised concerns of sexual indecency on the giraffe's behalf.

For now, the live stream is up on Youtube and people continue to eagerly wait for the arrival of April's calf.

