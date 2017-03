Please enable Javascript to watch this video

For almost a quarter of a century Steve Feltham has lived by Loch Ness in Scotland. In 1991, he quit his job and sold his house to move to the banks, and devote his life to searching for the legendary Loch Ness Monster.

Steve solely supports his life by creating and selling models of the Loch Ness Monster. To purchase a model, follow the link to his website: http://www.nessiehunter.co.uk