× Man finds someone else’s VHS of home videos and finds the owner

(JACKSONVILLE, FL) A man in Florida got a surprise after he bought an old VCR.

Franklin Ritch picked it up at a goodwill store for $10.

The VCR was for his grandmother, so she could watch her old home movies.

But when they plugged it in, a movie popped out of it.

It was someone else’s home movie.

The label on the VHS tape listed, “Taylor’s first birthday, steps, Halloween, and Christmas.”

But instead of throwing it away, Ritch thought about how his mother would have wanted that tape back if it was from his family.

So he posted a picture of the tape label on Facebook, asking anyone if they knew ‘Taylor.’

A local TV station picked up on the story and shared it.

That’s when a friend of Taylor’s saw it.

The friend told Taylor, who’s now 21, about it.

They then got a hold of Ritch, who returned the tape in person to her.

Taylor didn’t even know the tape was missing.