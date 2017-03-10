Lunchbreak: Molotes con papa y chorizo,prepared by chef Hugo Ortega and details about the James Beard Celebrity Chef Tour

Chef Hugo Ortega

www.chefhugoortega.com/

Event:

James Beard Celebrity Chef Tour

March 10

6:30 p.m.- 10:30 p.m.

Four Seasons Hotel

120 E. Delaware Place

Chicago

For tickets:

kiosk.eztix.co/

Molotes con papa y chorizo

Molotes

Ingredients:

2 cups masa

1 cup chorizo filling

corn oil, as needed

2-1/2 cups Avocado tomatillo sauce (can use your favorite store bought or your own recipe or top with a mole or such)

Directions:

Place masa in a bowl and knead until smooth, adding a little water if needed. Roll the dough into golf ball–size balls, about 2 ounces each. Press each into 4-inch rounds, either with a tortilla maker (lined on the top and inside bottom with wax paper), or pat them out with your fingers. Fill each with a rounded Tablespoon of the chorizo filling, fold the dough over to cover the filling, seal the edges tightly, and form into a bullet shape. Pour about 3 inches of oil into a large deep skillet and heat until hot, about 365F on a thermometer. Add 4 molotes at a time so the oil remains hot; cook until golden brown and hot in the center, about 3 minutes. Carefully remove with a slotted spoon, drain on paper towels.

Molotes Filling

Ingredients:

2 Tbs corn oil

1/4 cup diced white onion

1 clove diced garlic

1/2 cup small diced potato

3/4 cup ground chorizo

salt to taste

Directions:

Heat the oil in a heavy large skillet over medium heat. Add the onion and cook for 30 seconds, add garlic and cook until fragrant. Add potatoes and cook for 1 minute, add chorizo and cook for 3 minutes or until chorizo is completely cooked. Transfer to a bowl and set aside until needed.