Lunchbreak: Molotes con papa y chorizo,prepared by chef Hugo Ortega and details about the James Beard Celebrity Chef Tour

Chef Hugo Ortega
Event:
James Beard Celebrity Chef Tour
March 10
6:30 p.m.- 10:30 p.m.
Four Seasons Hotel
120 E. Delaware Place
Chicago
For tickets:
Molotes con papa y chorizo
Molotes
Ingredients:
2 cups masa
1 cup chorizo filling
corn oil, as needed
2-1/2 cups Avocado tomatillo sauce (can use your favorite store bought or your own recipe or top with a mole or such)
Directions:
Place masa in a bowl and knead until smooth, adding a little water if needed. Roll the dough into golf ball–size balls, about 2 ounces each. Press each into 4-inch rounds, either with a tortilla maker (lined on the top and inside bottom with wax paper), or pat them out with your fingers. Fill each with a rounded Tablespoon of the chorizo filling, fold the dough over to cover the filling, seal the edges tightly, and form into a bullet shape. Pour about 3 inches of oil into a large deep skillet and heat until hot, about 365F on a thermometer. Add 4 molotes at a time so the oil remains hot; cook until golden brown and hot in the center, about 3 minutes. Carefully remove with a slotted spoon, drain on paper towels.
Molotes Filling
Ingredients:
2 Tbs corn oil
1/4 cup diced white onion
1 clove diced garlic
1/2 cup small diced potato
3/4 cup ground chorizo
salt to taste
Directions:
Heat the oil in a heavy large skillet over medium heat. Add the onion and cook for 30 seconds, add garlic and cook until fragrant. Add potatoes and cook for 1 minute, add chorizo and cook for 3 minutes or until chorizo is completely cooked. Transfer to a bowl and set aside until needed.