Kevin Pollak Tells Great Stories and Does Great Impressions! MUST WATCH!

Kevin Pollak started as a stand-up comedian in San Francisco and became a touring pro by age twenty. Later, Pollak’s role in Rob Reiner’s A FEW GOOD MEN proved his ability to stand out on the big screen among cinematic heavyweights. The concept of comedian-turned-dramatic actor was further established two years later, when Kevin co-starred in THE USUAL SUSPECTS and Martin Scorsese’s CASINO in the same year.

Pollak’s first outing as a director, the comedy documentary MISERY LOVES COMEDY, premiered at the Sundance Film Festival 2015, where it was acquired by Tribeca Film Distribution. It also shot to #1 of all docs on iTunes in 2 days. Kevin’s next directing gig was the indie comedy feature THE LATE BLOOMER, based on the true story of a man who has a tumor removed from his pituitary gland, which finally allows his body to experience puberty for the first time… at age 30! The film co-stars Johnny Simmons, Brittany Snow, J.K. Simmons, Maria Bello, Jane Lynch, Kumail Nanjiani and Beck Bennett, and is now available exclusively on Netflix.