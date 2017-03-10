Good samaritans save woman crossing train tracks

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SADDLEBROOK, NJ — Some quick-thinking drivers saved an elderly woman from being hit by a train in New Jersey.

The 89-year-old woman was walking with two canes and attempted to cross the train tracks.

When she was halfway through the crosswalk, the railroad crossing arms came down.

A driver spotted her and jumped out of his car to help her.

Another driver joined him, and they got her out of the way just before the train passed.

"The red light started blinking and then just started going down," said John Mango, one of the good samaritans. "And even in the video, I can hear myself going 'no!' So then I just jumped out of the car and ran as quick as I can to try to get her out of the way."

An ambulance was called to the scene, but the woman refused medical treatment.