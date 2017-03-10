Former Crime Boss Talks About Life After The Mob

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

In the 70's and 80's, Michael Franzese, was a boss in New York's Colombo crime family. He was generating 5 to 8 million dollars a week from legal and illegal businesses. And was named one of the biggest money earners the mob had seen since Al Capone. But, then he met his wife, Camile, and vowed to turn his life around. Franzese pleaded guilty to racketeering charges, accepted a 10 year prison sentence and walked away from the mob for good. He's written several best-selling books about his life including: "I'll Make You An Offer You Can't Refuse."

Michael is appearing March 10 at the Orchard Evangelical Free Church in Barrington.

And on March 11 at the Orchard Evangelical Free Church in Arlington Heights.

Friday, March 10:

https://theorchardefc.org/barrington

Saturday, March 11:

https://theorchardefc.org/arlington-heights/event-register/?event_id=761#.WMK4grgVjRY