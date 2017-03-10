Chicago bakery makes Chance the Rapper cookies to help support Chicago Public Schools

CHICAGO — Alliance Bakery in Chicago calls Gov. Bruce Rauner to “do his job.”

The bakery, located in Wicker Park, is selling Chance the Rapper cookies and donating a portion of the profit to SocialWorks Chicago, Chance’s nonprofit group that works to empower the youth.

The cookies cost five dollars each and one dollar from the sale of each cookie will got to SocialWorks.

CHANCE THE COOKIE 🍪 $1 from each cookie will go directly to SocialWorks Chicago to help provide opportunities and materials for Chicago Public School students. DO YOUR JOB, @govrauner WE CAN ONLY MAKE SO MANY COOKIES cc: @chancetherapper A post shared by Alliance Bakery (@alliancebakery) on Mar 9, 2017 at 1:05pm PST

Peter Rio, pastry chef and owner of the bakery, told DNAInfo that the bakery wants to sell 5,000 cookies by the end of the CPS school year. If that happens, he will match the $5,000 raised with his own money to create a $10,000 donation to Chance’s foundation.

The bakery posted to Instagram that they were sold out but are making more for the weekend and will post to their social media accounts again when the cookies are ready.

People can visit their website to place a pre-order for pickup next week.