Baby Budweiser Clydesdale born on Ash Wednesday named Ashley

BOONVILLE, MO – At Warm Springs Ranch’s large breeding facility in central Missouri, they’re celebrating the addition of some new draught horses.

Just seven days old, these future members of the world famous Budweiser Clydesdales are strong, curious, and playful.

“We’ve got nine so far, five little girls and four little boys,” Soto said. “They’re doing really well. We’ve got six more babies coming.”

But there’s nothing little about a Clydesdale; at birth, they can weigh 150 pounds and stand three to four feet tall.

“…by the time she’s full grown, she’ll weigh anywhere in the neighborhood of 1,800 to 2,000 pounds,” Soto said.

Eight-year-old Rachel gave birth to this filly on Ash Wednesday, thus her name – Ashley. Six more foals are coming between now and the first of June and another in the fall.

Warm Springs will open to the public for daily tours starting March 25.

Malory had a filly on President’s Day, so her baby’s name is Madison.

You might remember baby Hope from her big television debut four years ago, when she was just three days old. Today, Hope has our own baby – Hailey.

For 37 years, John Soto has been helping keep the Clydesdale tradition going.

“When I was a kid, I was a fan of the Budweiser Clydesdales, so I never dreamed I’d be doing what I’m doing now,” Soto said. “So I have that same feel for the Clydesdales.”